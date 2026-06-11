Deutsche Bank AG Raises Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,619,094 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 341,690 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.43% of Marvell Technology worth $307,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, March 15th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $195.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $218.58.

View Our Latest Research Report on Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Marvell Technology stock opened at $252.59 on Thursday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $324.20. The company has a market capitalization of $220.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $175.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.79.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,195,189.65. This trade represents a 54.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. This represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 255,060 shares of company stock worth $31,959,772 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

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About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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