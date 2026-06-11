Deutsche Bank AG Sells 269,648 Shares of GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 32.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 562,692 shares of the company's stock after selling 269,648 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.21% of GE Vernova worth $367,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company's stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 1.7% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,564 shares of the company's stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $258,000. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 23.9% in the second quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company's stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GEV. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $993.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $996.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $1,328.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,090.76.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

Insider Activity at GE Vernova

In other news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total transaction of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,758,710.41. This trade represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GE Vernova Stock Down 5.8%

GE Vernova stock opened at $866.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.89. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $464.00 and a 52-week high of $1,181.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,007.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $828.51. The firm has a market cap of $232.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.23.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The company's revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.83%.

GE Vernova News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

Positive Sentiment: GE Vernova was highlighted as a potential beneficiary of the U.S. Department of Energy setting a timeline for fusion energy development, which could lift sentiment around the company’s long-term role in advanced power generation and grid infrastructure. Article Title

GE Vernova was highlighted as a potential beneficiary of the U.S. Department of Energy setting a timeline for fusion energy development, which could lift sentiment around the company’s long-term role in advanced power generation and grid infrastructure. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage also noted that GEV had already been trading lower in the previous session, suggesting some near-term momentum loss before today’s move. Article Title

Recent coverage also noted that GEV had already been trading lower in the previous session, suggesting some near-term momentum loss before today’s move. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market headlines about futures moving on geopolitical tensions and oil volatility may also be contributing to a risk-off tone, but they are not specific to GE Vernova’s fundamentals. Article Title

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report).

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