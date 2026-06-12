Devon Energy Corporation $DVN Shares Sold by Compass Capital Management Inc.

Compass Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN - Free Report) by 22.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,832 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 46,809 shares during the period. Compass Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 61.6% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 808 shares of the energy company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 702.0% during the third quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 802 shares of the energy company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research cut Devon Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Devon Energy

Devon Energy Trading Down 4.3%

NYSE:DVN opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Devon Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.45 and a fifty-two week high of $52.71. The stock's 50-day moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $27.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.37.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Devon Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 26.74%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey L. Ritenour sold 70,029 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total transaction of $3,267,553.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 428,452 shares in the company, valued at $19,991,570.32. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Adam M. Vela sold 24,342 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $1,149,185.82. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 130,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,162,793.40. This represents a 15.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 4.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Devon Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Devon Energy this week:

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation NYSE: DVN is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. The company focuses on the exploration, development, production and marketing of hydrocarbons, including crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and natural gas. Devon operates as an upstream energy company that acquires, evaluates and develops onshore resource plays using a combination of drilling, completion and production optimization techniques.

Core business activities include identifying and developing energy reserves, operating well programs and managing reservoir performance to generate production and cash flow.

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