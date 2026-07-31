DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 32.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644,539 shares of the medical device company's stock after purchasing an additional 645,534 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.69% of DexCom worth $166,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in DexCom in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors bought a new stake in DexCom during the first quarter valued at $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DexCom during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Stories Impacting DexCom

Here are the key news stories impacting DexCom this week:

Positive Sentiment: DexCom reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.70 per share , above the $0.61 analyst consensus and up from $0.48 a year earlier. Revenue increased 13.1% year over year to $1.31 billion , exceeding estimates of $1.29 billion. DexCom Q2 earnings and revenues top estimates

DexCom reported second-quarter adjusted earnings of , above the $0.61 analyst consensus and up from $0.48 a year earlier. Revenue increased 13.1% year over year to , exceeding estimates of $1.29 billion. Positive Sentiment: Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to $5.2 billion-$5.3 billion , broadly above the roughly $5.2 billion consensus, citing sustained demand for its continuous glucose monitoring systems. DexCom raises annual revenue forecast on strong demand for glucose monitors

Management raised its fiscal 2026 revenue outlook to , broadly above the roughly $5.2 billion consensus, citing sustained demand for its continuous glucose monitoring systems. Positive Sentiment: UBS reaffirmed a Buy rating and set a $96 price target, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Other analysts have also maintained favorable ratings, with a reported consensus target near $85.40. UBS reaffirms Buy rating

UBS reaffirmed a rating and set a $96 price target, implying substantial upside from recent trading levels. Other analysts have also maintained favorable ratings, with a reported consensus target near $85.40. Neutral Sentiment: The results point to continuing growth in CGM demand, but DexCom trades at a relatively high earnings multiple. Investors may focus on whether the upgraded outlook can justify the valuation following the stock’s rebound.

The results point to continuing growth in CGM demand, but DexCom trades at a relatively high earnings multiple. Investors may focus on whether the upgraded outlook can justify the valuation following the stock’s rebound. Negative Sentiment: Insider Kevin Sayer sold 26,756 shares worth approximately $2.04 million under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The scheduled transaction reduces his holdings by 7.52%, although it does not necessarily signal a change in the company’s outlook. DexCom insider share sale

Insider Kevin Sayer sold 26,756 shares worth approximately $2.04 million under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan. The scheduled transaction reduces his holdings by 7.52%, although it does not necessarily signal a change in the company’s outlook. Negative Sentiment: A law firm solicited shareholders regarding potential fiduciary-duty claims involving DexCom insiders. The notice contains no established finding of wrongdoing, but such litigation-related headlines can add short-term uncertainty. DexCom shareholder litigation notice

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DexCom news, Director Mark G. Foletta sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.13, for a total transaction of $296,520.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 52,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,918.76. This trade represents a 7.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,012 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $60,730.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 25,007 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,670.07. This trade represents a 3.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 98,506 shares of company stock valued at $7,205,258 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on DexCom from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial restated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of DexCom from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $90.00 target price on DexCom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $84.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DXCM

DexCom Price Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $74.54 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.11 and a 52 week high of $87.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.91 and a 200-day moving average of $69.10. The company has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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