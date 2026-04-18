DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Shares Purchased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 10,444.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,618 shares of the medical device company's stock after acquiring an additional 142,256 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.'s holdings in DexCom were worth $9,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DXCM. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DexCom by 4,800.0% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 392 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the third quarter worth $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 450 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its holdings in DexCom by 124.3% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 507 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in DexCom by 113.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 573 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company's stock.

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DexCom Stock Performance

DXCM opened at $63.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.59. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.11 and a 1-year high of $89.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.73.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.03. DexCom had a return on equity of 32.12% and a net margin of 17.94%.The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total transaction of $107,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 111,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,010,300.16. This represents a 1.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $80.00 target price (down from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of DexCom from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $86.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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