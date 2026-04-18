DexCom, Inc. $DXCM Shares Purchased by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM - Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 194,005 shares of the medical device company's stock after buying an additional 40,672 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC's holdings in DexCom were worth $12,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 257.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in DexCom by 6.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,329 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 5.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in DexCom by 13.2% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 7,218 shares of the medical device company's stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DexCom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 19,253 shares of the medical device company's stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at DexCom

In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 1,700 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $107,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 111,204 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,010,300.16. The trade was a 1.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DXCM shares. Evercore raised shares of DexCom from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $95.00 price target on shares of DexCom and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Barclays reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $87.00 target price on DexCom in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $86.50.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DXCM

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $63.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.55. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $67.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.73. DexCom, Inc. has a one year low of $54.11 and a one year high of $89.98.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The medical device company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. DexCom had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc is a medical device company that develops, manufactures and distributes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes. Its products are designed to provide near real-time glucose readings, trend information and alerts to help patients and clinicians manage insulin dosing and reduce hypoglycemia and hyperglycemia. The company's offerings combine wearable glucose sensors, wireless transmitters and software applications that deliver data to smartphones, dedicated receivers and cloud-based platforms for remote monitoring.

Founded in 1999 and headquartered in San Diego, California, DexCom has focused its business on advancing CGM technology and expanding clinical use beyond traditional insulin-dependent populations.

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