DGS Capital Management LLC Has $9.30 Million Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM - Free Report) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,531 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises 1.5% of DGS Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. DGS Capital Management LLC's holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $9,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Shannon River Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 3rd quarter worth $2,430,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,215,353 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $976,821,000 after buying an additional 1,281,648 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $961,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 65,974 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $20,049,000 after buying an additional 14,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyer Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $648,000. 16.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $434.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.36. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $421.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $369.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $223.70 and a 12-month high of $479.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 46.97% and a return on equity of 36.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $1.1136 per share. This represents a $4.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 16th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing's dividend payout ratio is currently 25.12%.

Key Headlines Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $490.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $449.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSM

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing news, VP Bor-Zen Tien acquired 1,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $76.64 per share, for a total transaction of $76,640.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president owned 12,051 shares in the company, valued at $923,588.64. This represents a 9.05% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lipen Yuan acquired 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $79.19 per share, for a total transaction of $79,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,950. The trade was a 25.00% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 5,496 shares of company stock worth $404,567. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC's service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

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