DGS Capital Management LLC Has $979,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 119.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Trading Solutions LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,264,000. Investment Insight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $758,000. Stone Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $701,000. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co acquired a new position in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $871,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,625,000. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.03, for a total transaction of $1,574,060.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,488,907.17. The trade was a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $85,486,715 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price target on Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Micron Technology from $450.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on Micron Technology from $600.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $660.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $700.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $913.47.

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Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $1,133.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $733.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $488.89. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1,149.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 2.16.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The company had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 59.23 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Micron Technology

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About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Further Reading

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