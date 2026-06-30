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Diamant Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,069,720 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Written by MarketBeat
June 30, 2026
Eli Lilly and Company logo with Medical background
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Key Points

  • Diamant Asset Management dramatically increased its stake in Eli Lilly, buying 1,069,720 shares in the first quarter and lifting its position by 119,923.8% to about 1.07 million shares valued at roughly $107 million.
  • Wall Street remains broadly positive on Lilly, with several firms reiterating or raising price targets and the stock carrying a Moderate Buy consensus rating and average target of $1,235.07.
  • Eli Lilly reported strong quarterly results, beating estimates on both earnings and revenue, while its stock recently traded near a record high and the company announced a quarterly dividend of $1.73 per share.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Eli Lilly and Company.

Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 119,923.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,070,612 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,069,720 shares during the quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $107,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Osbon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 31 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $1,283.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $1,183.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,135.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,235.07.

Get Our Latest Report on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.5%

LLY stock opened at $1,226.22 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,042.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1,022.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.53. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,238.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business had revenue of $19.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company's payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: The FDA selected Eli Lilly for its new PreCheck pilot program, which is designed to speed review of new U.S. manufacturing facilities. That matters because Lilly is spending $27 billion to build four plants, so faster approvals could support capacity expansion and future drug supply. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: Lilly’s Jaypirca received a positive opinion from Europe’s CHMP for chronic lymphocytic leukemia, improving the odds of broader European approval and potentially expanding the drug’s commercial opportunity. Article Title
  • Positive Sentiment: The stock hit a new all-time high and 52-week high as investors reacted to recent pipeline progress, including positive Jaypirca data and expanded Medicare access for Zepbound and other obesity treatments, which boosts the outlook for Lilly’s growth franchises. Article Title

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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