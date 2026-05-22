Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. Increases Stake in TransUnion $TRU

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,270 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 50,327 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of TransUnion worth $33,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 202.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 163,911 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $13,732,000 after buying an additional 109,662 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 5,046.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 432,881 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,267,000 after buying an additional 424,470 shares during the last quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd now owns 1,444,709 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $121,038,000 after buying an additional 920,525 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 2,230,882 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $186,903,000 after buying an additional 122,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of TransUnion by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 181,587 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $15,213,000 after buying an additional 71,810 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 1,983 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $158,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 39,080 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,126,400. The trade was a 4.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Todd C. Skinner sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $35,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,263 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,067.59. This trade represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,729 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,839. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransUnion Trading Up 0.7%

TransUnion stock opened at $69.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $70.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.40. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $64.51 and a 12 month high of $99.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.57.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 14.91%.The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. TransUnion has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.130-1.150 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that TransUnion will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TransUnion Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. TransUnion's payout ratio is 13.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on TransUnion from $103.00 to $88.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho initiated coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price target on TransUnion in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on TransUnion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $91.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TransUnion

About TransUnion

TransUnion is a global information and insights company that helps businesses and consumers make critical decisions using data and analytics. As one of the three major credit bureaus in the United States, TransUnion collects and aggregates credit information on individuals and businesses, providing credit reports, risk scores and portfolio management tools to financial institutions, lenders, landlords and other decision makers. Its consumer-facing products enable individuals to monitor credit status, detect identity theft and access personalized financial insights.

The company's offerings span credit risk assessment, identity management, fraud prevention and marketing solutions.

See Also

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