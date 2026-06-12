Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Position Increased by Centersquare Investment Management LLC

Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,301,513 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 182,644 shares during the quarter. Digital Realty Trust makes up 5.0% of Centersquare Investment Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Centersquare Investment Management LLC owned 0.96% of Digital Realty Trust worth $510,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aberdeen Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.8% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 934,898 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $158,652,000 after acquiring an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 673,347 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $104,288,000 after acquiring an additional 233,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,930,551 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,543,914,000 after acquiring an additional 553,907 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 14.5% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 138,006 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $23,858,000 after acquiring an additional 17,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV raised its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1,846.2% in the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 24,444 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 23,188 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $182.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $191.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.18. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.23 and a 52 week high of $208.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.02.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is 128.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DLR shares. Raymond James Financial boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Digital Realty Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $208.00 target price (up from $207.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Mizuho upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Digital Realty Trust

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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