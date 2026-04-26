Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Acquired by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,287 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 5,160 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PDS Planning Inc grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $210.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $199.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 52.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.23 and a 12 month high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 21.73%.Digital Realty Trust's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Key Headlines Impacting Digital Realty Trust

Here are the key news stories impacting Digital Realty Trust this week:

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Digital Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Digital Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Digital Realty Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here