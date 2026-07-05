Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Acquired by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 16.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,945 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.'s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Evercore lifted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.81.

View Our Latest Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $173.09 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.23 and a 1 year high of $208.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $189.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $178.09. The firm has a market cap of $60.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.76%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Further Reading

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