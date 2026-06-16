Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Bought by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,342 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 53,562 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned about 0.07% of Digital Realty Trust worth $39,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,404 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Commons Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,276,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $184.49 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.23 and a twelve month high of $208.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $191.59 and a 200 day moving average of $175.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.68, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is 128.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. HSBC cut Digital Realty Trust from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.89.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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