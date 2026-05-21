Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Bought by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,487 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 12,215 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned 0.05% of Digital Realty Trust worth $26,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts: Sign Up

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 686.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,807,512 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $831,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195,862 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5,759.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,357,805 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $210,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,260,359 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,394,620,000 after acquiring an additional 854,828 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 581.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 961,121 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $166,159,000 after acquiring an additional 819,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,967,618 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $517,345,000 after acquiring an additional 596,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $190.23 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $188.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.19, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.06. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.23 and a 1-year high of $208.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is currently 128.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $211.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $208.00 target price (up from $207.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.89.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Digital Realty Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Digital Realty Trust wasn't on the list.

While Digital Realty Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here