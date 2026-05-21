Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Sold by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 52.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,355 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 37,458 shares during the quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.'s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $5,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DLR. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 686.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,807,512 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $831,123,000 after acquiring an additional 4,195,862 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5,759.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,357,805 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $210,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334,632 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,260,359 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,394,620,000 after acquiring an additional 854,828 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 581.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 961,121 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $166,159,000 after acquiring an additional 819,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,967,618 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $517,345,000 after acquiring an additional 596,420 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $190.23 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 50.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.23 and a 52-week high of $208.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.48.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.The business's revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 128.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $218.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $208.00 price objective (up from $207.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $215.89.

Read Our Latest Analysis on DLR

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Further Reading

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