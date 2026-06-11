Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,220,716 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 488,300 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.65% of Digital Realty Trust worth $343,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bison Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,567 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,631 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Weiss Ratings raised Digital Realty Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $215.89.

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Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DLR opened at $180.97 on Thursday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $146.23 and a 52 week high of $208.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.00.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is 128.76%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

Further Reading

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