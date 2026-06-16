Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Sold by Entropy Technologies LP

Entropy Technologies LP lowered its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 6,974 shares during the quarter. Entropy Technologies LP's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 3,118,869 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $539,190,000 after purchasing an additional 149,770 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 673,347 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $104,288,000 after buying an additional 233,676 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,930,551 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,543,914,000 after acquiring an additional 553,907 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,047,177 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $181,036,000 after acquiring an additional 496,534 shares during the period. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,093,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on DLR shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $196.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Evercore boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $215.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $184.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $146.23 and a one year high of $208.14. The company has a market cap of $64.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $191.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.55.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 6.05%. The business's revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Digital Realty Trust's payout ratio is 128.76%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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