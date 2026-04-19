Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Sold by Oak Harvest Investment Services

Oak Harvest Investment Services lessened its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 94.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,271 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 38,651 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services' holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 23.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,567 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $27,469,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,631 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $189.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $207.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $191.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $198.54.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $203.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.07. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.83 and a 52 week high of $204.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm's 50 day moving average is $180.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.26.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The firm's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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