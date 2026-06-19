Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 387,442 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 10,141 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Digital Realty Trust worth $59,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 6,784 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 23.0% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 21,739 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,790,000 after acquiring an additional 4,069 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 157,567 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $27,469,000 after purchasing an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 27,631 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $195.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $180.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $215.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DLR

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DLR stock opened at $188.15 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $191.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.23 and a 1 year high of $208.14. The firm has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.64, a PEG ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.02.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 21.73%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 EPS. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.950-8.050 EPS. Analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.76%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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