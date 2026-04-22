Digital Realty Trust, Inc. $DLR Stock Position Decreased by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd decreased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR - Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,220 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 15,687 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 347.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Digital Realty Trust by 970.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp restated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Evercore upped their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday. HSBC set a $193.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $189.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $201.19.

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Digital Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3%

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $201.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.16 billion, a PE ratio of 55.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.07. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.23 and a 12-month high of $204.94.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.58 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The business's revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Digital Realty Trust has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.900-8.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Digital Realty Trust's dividend payout ratio is currently 135.56%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc NYSE: DLR is a real estate investment trust that owns, acquires and operates carrier-neutral data centers and provides related colocation and interconnection solutions. The company focuses on large-scale, mission-critical facilities that support the physical infrastructure needs of cloud providers, enterprises, network operators and content companies. Digital Realty's offerings are designed to enable secure, reliable and highly available IT infrastructure with an emphasis on power density, cooling, and physical security.

Digital Realty's product set spans wholesale data center space, turnkey build-to-suit facilities, and retail colocation suites, complemented by interconnection services that allow customers to establish private and public connections to networks, cloud on-ramps and other ecosystem partners.

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