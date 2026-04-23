DigitalBridge Group, Inc. $DBRG Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG - Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 657,470 shares of the company's stock after selling 82,935 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of DigitalBridge Group worth $10,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its position in DigitalBridge Group by 77.4% in the third quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 5,468,226 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,978,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,066 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 380.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,963,403 shares of the company's stock worth $34,672,000 after buying an additional 2,346,446 shares during the period. Azora Capital LP boosted its position in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 62.6% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 3,703,734 shares of the company's stock worth $43,334,000 after buying an additional 1,425,583 shares during the period. Northern Right Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the third quarter valued at $16,190,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,225,993 shares of the company's stock valued at $19,633,000 after buying an additional 693,613 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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DigitalBridge Group Trading Up 0.0%

NYSE:DBRG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.62. The company had a trading volume of 252,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,341. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.08 and a 12-month high of $15.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.61. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $15.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.92.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. DigitalBridge Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DBRG shares. Raymond James Financial lowered DigitalBridge Group from a "strong-buy" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of DigitalBridge Group from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Citizens Jmp cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from a "market outperform" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of DigitalBridge Group from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $16.00.

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About DigitalBridge Group

DigitalBridge Group, Inc NYSE: DBRG is a specialized global investment firm focused exclusively on digital infrastructure. The company originates, acquires, and manages a diversified portfolio of businesses that support the digital economy, including data centers, cell towers, small cells, fiber networks, edge infrastructure and related services. DigitalBridge seeks to generate sustainable, long-term returns for its investors by deploying capital into high-growth sectors driven by increasing data consumption, 5G deployment and cloud adoption.

Through its dedicated investment platforms, DigitalBridge provides equity and debt financing solutions to operators and owners of digital infrastructure assets.

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