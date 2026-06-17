Diker Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SoFi Technologies, Inc. $SOFI

Diker Management LLC cut its stake in SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI - Free Report) by 60.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 75,000 shares during the period. SoFi Technologies comprises approximately 1.0% of Diker Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Diker Management LLC's holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $1,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,003,107 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,906,061,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,895 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,937,928 shares of the company's stock valued at $679,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,642,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $618,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SoFi Technologies by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,323,366 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,258 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in SoFi Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $321,515,000. 38.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SoFi Technologies Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $17.71 on Wednesday. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.23 and a 52-week high of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $16.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.67. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 2.14.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12. SoFi Technologies had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 6.25%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. SoFi Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Headlines Impacting SoFi Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting SoFi Technologies this week:

Insider Transactions at SoFi Technologies

In other SoFi Technologies news, EVP Kelli Keough sold 10,037 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $155,874.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 323,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,025.91. This represents a 3.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Anthony Noto bought 15,545 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $248,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 11,946,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $191,145,904. This trade represents a 0.13% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,521 shares of company stock worth $508,438. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SOFI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $24.50 to $21.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $16.00 price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of SoFi Technologies from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SoFi Technologies has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $22.56.

Get Our Latest Report on SOFI

About SoFi Technologies

SoFi Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: SOFI is a diversified financial services company that provides consumer-focused lending, banking, investing and financial technology products. The company's core offerings include student loan refinancing and private student loans, personal loans, mortgage lending, and credit card products. In addition to credit and lending, SoFi operates consumer-facing deposit and cash management accounts, an investing and trading platform, and an insurance marketplace through partner relationships, all designed to serve individuals seeking an integrated digital financial experience.

SoFi has grown beyond direct-to-consumer lending by building technology and infrastructure capabilities.

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