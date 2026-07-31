Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 100,542 Shares of Etsy Inc $ETSY

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Etsy Inc (NYSE:ETSY - Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,573,696 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 100,542 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.66% of Etsy worth $78,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. EFG International AG bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in Etsy in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec grew its position in Etsy by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 1,210 shares of the company's stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 19.3% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,238 shares of the company's stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter valued at $93,000. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Etsy News

Here are the key news stories impacting Etsy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Depop sale completed: Etsy received approximately $1.4 billion in cash from eBay for Depop, including the $1.2 billion purchase price and purchase-price adjustments and interest. Management said the transaction allows Etsy to focus exclusively on sustainable long-term growth in its core handmade and creative-goods marketplace. The cash proceeds could strengthen the balance sheet, support capital returns or fund investments in the Etsy marketplace. Etsy Completes Sale of Depop

Etsy received approximately $1.4 billion in cash from eBay for Depop, including the $1.2 billion purchase price and purchase-price adjustments and interest. Management said the transaction allows Etsy to focus exclusively on sustainable long-term growth in its core handmade and creative-goods marketplace. The cash proceeds could strengthen the balance sheet, support capital returns or fund investments in the Etsy marketplace. Positive Sentiment: Evidence of merchant and brand engagement: Articles highlighted Etsy sellers selected for Olivia Rodrigo’s festival merchandise, with participating shops reportedly seeing sales increases of more than 2,000%. The exposure supports Etsy’s ability to connect independent sellers with high-profile cultural and fashion demand, although the impact appears limited relative to the company’s overall financial results. Olivia Rodrigo Handpicked Etsy Founders for Festival Merch

Articles highlighted Etsy sellers selected for Olivia Rodrigo’s festival merchandise, with participating shops reportedly seeing sales increases of more than 2,000%. The exposure supports Etsy’s ability to connect independent sellers with high-profile cultural and fashion demand, although the impact appears limited relative to the company’s overall financial results. Neutral Sentiment: Earnings ahead: Etsy is projected to report results next week, with Wall Street expecting earnings growth and commentary suggesting the company has potential for a beat. Investors will likely focus on gross merchandise sales, active buyers, take rate, advertising and management’s outlook following the Depop divestiture. Etsy Reports Next Week

Etsy is projected to report results next week, with Wall Street expecting earnings growth and commentary suggesting the company has potential for a beat. Investors will likely focus on gross merchandise sales, active buyers, take rate, advertising and management’s outlook following the Depop divestiture. Neutral Sentiment: Broader coverage of startup activity and fashion trends provides favorable context for online entrepreneurship and creator commerce, but does not introduce a direct financial catalyst for Etsy. America’s Startup Boom Offers Hope for the Future of Work

Broader coverage of startup activity and fashion trends provides favorable context for online entrepreneurship and creator commerce, but does not introduce a direct financial catalyst for Etsy. Negative Sentiment: Relative investment preference remains unfavorable: A comparison with MercadoLibre argued that MercadoLibre’s fintech, logistics, advertising and artificial-intelligence capabilities outweigh Etsy’s cheaper valuation and recent stock rally. This may encourage investors to rotate toward faster-growing e-commerce platforms. MercadoLibre vs. Etsy

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. President Capital raised shares of Etsy from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Etsy from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Etsy from $62.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Etsy from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $75.36.

View Our Latest Report on ETSY

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Etsy news, insider Josh Silverman sold 39,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total transaction of $3,093,719.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 139,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,050,836. The trade was a 21.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 881 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.35, for a total transaction of $66,383.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 405 shares in the company, valued at $30,516.75. This trade represents a 68.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 534,150 shares of company stock valued at $39,121,111. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Etsy Stock Down 3.1%

ETSY stock opened at $82.92 on Friday. Etsy Inc has a twelve month low of $44.00 and a twelve month high of $87.26. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.11 and a 200-day moving average of $62.77.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items. In addition, it offers various seller services, including Etsy Payments, a payment processing service; Etsy Ads, an advertising platform; and Shipping Labels, which allows sellers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and India to purchase discounted shipping labels.

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