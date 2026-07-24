Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 117,833 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. $LUV

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV - Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,763,154 shares of the airline's stock after purchasing an additional 117,833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.18% of Southwest Airlines worth $216,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LUV. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Entrust Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Southwest Airlines News

Here are the key news stories impacting Southwest Airlines this week:

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

LUV stock opened at $44.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.29. The company has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $28.98 and a 52-week high of $55.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The airline reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.58 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.78% and a return on equity of 13.93%. Southwest Airlines's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Southwest Airlines has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.250-4.250 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Southwest Airlines's payout ratio is 46.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LUV shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Southwest Airlines from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $49.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LUV

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co is a U.S.-based low-cost carrier that operates a point-to-point domestic and near-international airline network. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, the company primarily flies Boeing 737 aircraft and offers no-frills, single-class service designed to keep fares competitive. Southwest's operating model emphasizes high aircraft utilization, quick turnaround times and an open seating policy, allowing customers to board and select seats on a first-come, first-served basis.

Founded in 1967 by Herb Kelleher and Rollin King as Air Southwest Company, Southwest began commercial service in 1971, initially connecting Dallas, Houston and San Antonio.

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