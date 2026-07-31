Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 137,834 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. $OMCL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL - Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,450,385 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 137,834 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.39% of Omnicell worth $81,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Omnicell alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bastion Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,638,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Omnicell by 53.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 433,454 shares of the company's stock worth $14,469,000 after buying an additional 151,679 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in Omnicell by 21.3% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 25,082 shares of the company's stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Omnicell by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,321 shares of the company's stock worth $9,891,000 after acquiring an additional 26,441 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Omnicell by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,820 shares of the company's stock worth $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company's stock.

Key Omnicell News

Here are the key news stories impacting Omnicell this week:

Positive Sentiment: Second-quarter results exceeded expectations. Revenue increased approximately 7% year over year to $312 million, while GAAP diluted EPS rose to $0.52 from $0.12 a year earlier. Non-GAAP EPS was reported at $0.94, above the $0.48 consensus estimate. Omnicell Q2 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

Revenue increased approximately 7% year over year to $312 million, while GAAP diluted EPS rose to $0.52 from $0.12 a year earlier. Non-GAAP EPS was reported at $0.94, above the $0.48 consensus estimate. Positive Sentiment: Full-year 2026 earnings outlook was raised. Omnicell now expects non-GAAP EPS of $2.15 to $2.30, above the $1.81 analyst consensus, and expects full-year revenue of approximately $1.225 billion to $1.245 billion. The company also cited demand for connected devices, technical services and SaaS offerings, along with cost controls. Omnicell Q2 Non-GAAP Net Income, Revenue Increase; 2026 Non-GAAP EPS Outlook Lifted

Omnicell now expects non-GAAP EPS of $2.15 to $2.30, above the $1.81 analyst consensus, and expects full-year revenue of approximately $1.225 billion to $1.245 billion. The company also cited demand for connected devices, technical services and SaaS offerings, along with cost controls. Neutral Sentiment: Financial flexibility improved. Omnicell ended June with $292 million in cash and $168 million in debt. It also received $15 million in refunds related to previously paid IEEPA tariffs.

Omnicell ended June with $292 million in cash and $168 million in debt. It also received $15 million in refunds related to previously paid IEEPA tariffs. Negative Sentiment: Third-quarter guidance fell short of expectations. Management forecast revenue of $301 million to $307 million versus the $312.6 million consensus estimate, while non-GAAP EPS guidance of $0.35 to $0.43 included the consensus estimate only at the top end. The cautious near-term outlook is the primary reason the stock is declining despite the Q2 beat. Omnicell Q2 CY2026: Beats on Revenue but Stock Drops on Weak Guidance

Management forecast revenue of $301 million to $307 million versus the $312.6 million consensus estimate, while non-GAAP EPS guidance of $0.35 to $0.43 included the consensus estimate only at the top end. The cautious near-term outlook is the primary reason the stock is declining despite the Q2 beat. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling may add pressure. Recent disclosed activity showed company insiders selling shares, with no reported insider purchases over the past six months.

Omnicell Stock Performance

Omnicell stock opened at $37.11 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.90 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's 50-day moving average price is $42.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 84.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $312.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $310.21 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 4.00%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Omnicell has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.350-0.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.150-2.300 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMCL shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on Omnicell from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Research downgraded Omnicell from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Omnicell from a "sell (d)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Omnicell from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicell currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Omnicell

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nnamdi Njoku sold 3,090 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $133,549.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 154,785 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,689,807.70. This trade represents a 1.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Corey J. Manley sold 5,025 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.22, for a total transaction of $217,180.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 112,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,874,481.26. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc is a healthcare technology company that specializes in medication management solutions for hospitals, clinics and pharmacies. The company's offerings encompass automated dispensing cabinets, pharmacy automation systems, IV compounding devices, and software platforms designed to optimize medication usage, streamline workflow and improve patient safety. Omnicell's analytics and inventory management tools provide real-time visibility into medication utilization, helping healthcare providers reduce waste, manage controlled substances and ensure regulatory compliance.

Founded in Mountain View, California in 1992, Omnicell has grown through both internal innovation and strategic acquisitions to broaden its portfolio across the medication management continuum.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Omnicell, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Omnicell wasn't on the list.

While Omnicell currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here