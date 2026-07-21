Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 150,943 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,829,027 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 150,943 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.23% of NextEra Energy worth $448,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NextEra Energy alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the first quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 28,267 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 978 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Down 0.9%

NEE stock opened at $88.00 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The company has a market capitalization of $183.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.67. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $87.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.43 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 29.36% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business's revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. NextEra Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.6232 dividend. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. NextEra Energy's payout ratio is presently 63.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Weiss Ratings cut NextEra Energy from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $107.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $102.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $99.32.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NEE

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NextEra Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NextEra Energy wasn't on the list.

While NextEra Energy currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here