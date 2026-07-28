Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 158,118 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. $SNDR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR - Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,015,141 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 158,118 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.86% of Schneider National worth $132,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNDR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,469,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Schneider National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,393,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schneider National by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,816,087 shares of the company's stock worth $48,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076,184 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,077,455 shares of the company's stock worth $55,115,000 after purchasing an additional 817,259 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schneider National by 396.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 855,802 shares of the company's stock worth $18,109,000 after purchasing an additional 683,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.54% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SNDR shares. Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Schneider National from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Schneider National from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on Schneider National from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Schneider National from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $34.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on SNDR

Insider Transactions at Schneider National

In related news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 8,352 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total value of $322,303.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 38,619 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,307.21. This trade represents a 17.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Thomas G. Jackson sold 20,271 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.15, for a total transaction of $753,067.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 77,174 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,867,014.10. The trade was a 20.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 31,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,304 over the last ninety days. 23.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of SNDR opened at $36.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day moving average of $31.13. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 65.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.11 and a one year high of $39.27.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 1.73%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Schneider National has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.700-1.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schneider National Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. Schneider National's dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc is a leading provider of transportation and logistics services in North America. The company offers a full spectrum of solutions, including truckload transportation, intermodal services and dedicated logistics. Through these offerings, Schneider supports the movement of goods ranging from dry van freight to refrigerated and flatbed shipments, while also providing customized supply chain management and warehousing capabilities.

Founded in 1935 by Al Schneider as a single-truck operation in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company has grown into one of the industry's most recognized carriers.

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