Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 46,410 Shares of H2O America $HTO

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,345 shares of the utilities provider's stock after buying an additional 46,410 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.69% of H2O America worth $41,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HTO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of H2O America by 194.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 525 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of H2O America by 1,020.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of H2O America by 44.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 661 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of H2O America in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in H2O America by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 976 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

H2O America Price Performance

HTO stock opened at $61.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. H2O America has a 52 week low of $43.75 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The firm's fifty day moving average is $60.15 and its 200 day moving average is $57.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.34.

H2O America (NASDAQ:HTO - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. H2O America had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 6.65%. The company had revenue of $210.47 million for the quarter. H2O America has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.080-3.180 EPS. Research analysts predict that H2O America will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

H2O America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. H2O America's payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H2O America

In related news, major shareholder Atlas Infrastructure Partners bought 2,784 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.03 per share, for a total transaction of $172,691.52. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 4,615,265 shares of the company's stock, valued at $286,284,887.95. The trade was a 0.06% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HTO. Barclays lifted their target price on H2O America from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of H2O America in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "hold" rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of H2O America from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of H2O America from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $70.00 target price on shares of H2O America in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on HTO

H2O America Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.

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