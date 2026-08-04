Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 46,738 Shares of Artivion, Inc. $AORT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT - Free Report) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,027,575 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 46,738 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.12% of Artivion worth $37,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,044,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artivion during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,401,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 211.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,101,239 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,228,000 after purchasing an additional 748,119 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Artivion by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 537,375 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,510,000 after purchasing an additional 317,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Artivion by 235.5% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 446,535 shares of the company's stock worth $18,906,000 after purchasing an additional 313,446 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company's stock.

Artivion Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of NYSE:AORT opened at $27.54 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.76 and a beta of 1.24. Artivion, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.16 and a 12 month high of $48.25. The company's 50-day moving average price is $23.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.51.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Andrew M. Green sold 44,001 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $910,820.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 60,259 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,247,361.30. This represents a 42.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on AORT. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Artivion from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Artivion from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Artivion in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Artivion from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Artivion in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $44.17.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Artivion

Artivion Profile

Artivion, Inc NYSE: AORT is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and markets implantable tissue products and surgical devices for cardiac and vascular surgery. The company’s portfolio includes biologic implants derived from human and animal tissue, such as allografts and xenografts, as well as synthetic scaffolds and surgical adhesives. These products are designed to repair, reinforce or replace damaged cardiovascular and thoracic tissues during procedures such as aortic repair, heart valve surgery and vascular reconstruction.

Originally founded in 1984 under the name CryoLife, the company rebranded as Artivion in early 2022 to reflect its broader mission in cardiovascular innovation.

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