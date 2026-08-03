Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 56,817 Shares of Kilroy Realty Corporation $KRC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC - Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,717,068 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 56,817 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.48% of Kilroy Realty worth $48,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KRC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,228,666 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $195,396,000 after buying an additional 994,299 shares during the period. Situational Awareness LP purchased a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $49,616,000. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 210,800 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $7,878,000 after acquiring an additional 133,400 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth $671,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth $5,095,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Kilroy Realty Stock Performance

Shares of KRC stock opened at $38.82 on Monday. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a 12-month low of $27.36 and a 12-month high of $45.03. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.34 and a beta of 1.11.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.73). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 15.47%.The business had revenue of $272.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Kilroy Realty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.490-3.630 EPS. Analysts expect that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.6%. Kilroy Realty's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 152.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Lauren N. Stadler sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,456 shares in the company, valued at $535,550.40. This represents a 16.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Justin William Smart sold 10,848 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.71, for a total transaction of $419,926.08. Following the transaction, the president owned 519,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,124,245.12. This trade represents a 2.04% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,648 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,958. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KRC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded Kilroy Realty from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $39.13.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KRC

Kilroy Realty Profile

Kilroy Realty Corporation NYSE: KRC is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and management of high‐quality office and mixed‐use properties along the U.S. West Coast. The company's portfolio encompasses major urban markets including Los Angeles, San Diego, the San Francisco Bay Area and Seattle. Kilroy Realty targets properties in transit‐oriented submarkets, blending workplace space with retail, residential and hospitality amenities to create vibrant, walkable neighborhoods.

Founded in the mid‐20th century by members of the Kilroy family, the company evolved from a regional landlord into one of the leading West Coast office landlords.

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