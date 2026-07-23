Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in CNH Industrial N.V. $CNH

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in CNH Industrial N.V. (NYSE:CNH - Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,204,840 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,380,087 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.36% of CNH Industrial worth $321,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in CNH Industrial by 12.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 16,143 shares of the company's stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,268,436 shares of the company's stock worth $27,856,000 after acquiring an additional 938,035 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in CNH Industrial by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the company's stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 107,456 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNH Industrial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 180,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CNH Industrial Price Performance

CNH opened at $10.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 12.27 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.91. The firm has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. CNH Industrial N.V. has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $13.48.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.80 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 7.48%. The business's revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. CNH Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.35-0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that CNH Industrial N.V. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CNH shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of CNH Industrial from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of CNH Industrial in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.77.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CNH Industrial

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Francesco Vincenzo Mari Tutino sold 48,385 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total transaction of $490,140.05. Following the transaction, the insider owned 71,926 shares in the company, valued at $728,610.38. The trade was a 40.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CNH Industrial Profile

CNH Industrial N.V. is a global capital goods company specializing in the design, production and sale of agricultural and construction equipment, commercial vehicles and powertrain solutions. The firm operates through five core brands—Case IH and New Holland for agricultural machinery, Case and New Holland for construction equipment, Iveco for light, medium and heavy commercial vehicles, and FPT Industrial for engines and drivetrain components. Established in 2013 through the combination of Fiat Industrial and CNH Global, the company draws on a rich heritage of innovation dating back to pioneering landmarks in farm and construction machinery from the 19th century.

The company's product portfolio encompasses tractors, combines, balers, excavators, backhoe loaders, trucks, vans and bespoke engines for marine, automotive and industrial markets.

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