Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Gentherm Inc $THRM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gentherm Inc (NASDAQ:THRM - Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,474,493 shares of the auto parts company's stock after acquiring an additional 96,280 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 4.81% of Gentherm worth $40,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 160.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 812 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentherm during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Palladiem LLC purchased a new stake in Gentherm in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gentherm by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.13% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at Gentherm

In other Gentherm news, SVP Wayne S. Kauffman III sold 4,700 shares of Gentherm stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $203,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 27,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,861.41. The trade was a 14.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

Gentherm Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of Gentherm stock opened at $41.53 on Tuesday. Gentherm Inc has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.35. The business's fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74 and a beta of 1.38.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $404.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.90 million. Gentherm had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 1.68%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Gentherm Inc will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Gentherm announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to repurchase up to 36.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company's board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Gentherm from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Gentherm in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Research raised Gentherm from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Gentherm from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Gentherm from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gentherm has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $45.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on THRM

Gentherm Profile

Gentherm Incorporated NASDAQ: THRM is a global developer and supplier of advanced thermal management technologies for automotive, specialty vehicle, medical, consumer and industrial markets. The company's core focus lies in delivering integrated heating and cooling systems designed to enhance energy efficiency, comfort and safety across a wide range of applications. Gentherm's product portfolio includes seat thermal systems, heated and ventilated seating surfaces, steering wheel heaters, battery thermal management solutions, and climate systems for electric vehicles.

In the automotive sector, Gentherm partners with leading original equipment manufacturers to engineer and manufacture high-performance thermal solutions that meet stringent industry demands for reduced weight, lower energy consumption and improved passenger comfort.

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