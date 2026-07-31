Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. $EEFT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT - Free Report) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,213,928 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 225,162 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 3.20% of Euronet Worldwide worth $80,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 334 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 0.4% in the second quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,035 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,450,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,817 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EEFT. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Euronet Worldwide

Insider Transactions at Euronet Worldwide

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director Thomas A. Mcdonnell purchased 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.87 per share, with a total value of $200,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 100,219 shares in the company, valued at $6,701,644.53. This trade represents a 3.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Stock Performance

NASDAQ EEFT opened at $76.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.50 and a 1-year high of $105.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.97 by ($0.15). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 28.37% and a net margin of 7.15%.The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Euronet Worldwide this week:

Positive Sentiment: Needham raised its price target from $85 to $90 and maintained a Buy rating, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Benzinga

Needham raised its price target from $85 to $90 and maintained a rating, implying meaningful upside from recent trading levels. Positive Sentiment: Management reiterated its 2026 adjusted EPS growth target of 10% to 15%, while adjusted EPS increased 10% year over year to $2.82.

Management reiterated its 2026 adjusted EPS growth target of 10% to 15%, while adjusted EPS increased 10% year over year to $2.82. Positive Sentiment: Digital accelerator revenue grew 31% year over year and represented 26% of quarterly revenue. Euronet also announced new partnerships with Unibanca, Capcom and six Dandelion partners, including Mastercard Move. Euronet Second-Quarter Results

Digital accelerator revenue grew 31% year over year and represented 26% of quarterly revenue. Euronet also announced new partnerships with Unibanca, Capcom and six Dandelion partners, including Mastercard Move. Positive Sentiment: The company repurchased $50 million of stock, or approximately 705,000 shares, signaling confidence in its valuation and returning capital to shareholders.

The company repurchased $50 million of stock, or approximately 705,000 shares, signaling confidence in its valuation and returning capital to shareholders. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue rose 3% to $1.108 billion, and the Payments Infrastructure and epay segments delivered revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth. However, transaction volumes in epay declined 11%, primarily because of lower-volume transactions in India.

Revenue rose 3% to $1.108 billion, and the Payments Infrastructure and epay segments delivered revenue and adjusted EBITDA growth. However, transaction volumes in epay declined 11%, primarily because of lower-volume transactions in India. Negative Sentiment: Adjusted EPS of $2.82 missed the $2.97 consensus estimate, while revenue also missed expectations of approximately $1.14 billion. The earnings shortfall is the primary reason the stock decreased.

Adjusted EPS of $2.82 missed the $2.97 consensus estimate, while revenue also missed expectations of approximately $1.14 billion. The earnings shortfall is the primary reason the stock decreased. Negative Sentiment: Reported operating income fell 14% and adjusted EBITDA declined 6%. GAAP net income attributable to Euronet dropped 21% to $77.4 million, or $1.71 per diluted share.

Reported operating income fell 14% and adjusted EBITDA declined 6%. GAAP net income attributable to Euronet dropped 21% to $77.4 million, or $1.71 per diluted share. Negative Sentiment: The Cross-Border Payments segment was the major weakness: revenue declined 4%, operating income plunged 34% and adjusted EBITDA fell 31%. Management cited a contraction in the U.S. outbound remittance market, immigration-policy changes and the absence of favorable prior-year items.

The Cross-Border Payments segment was the major weakness: revenue declined 4%, operating income plunged 34% and adjusted EBITDA fell 31%. Management cited a contraction in the U.S. outbound remittance market, immigration-policy changes and the absence of favorable prior-year items. Negative Sentiment: Net debt increased during the quarter, partly because of higher ATM cash needs and the stock repurchase program, adding a modest balance-sheet concern.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc is a global financial technology company specializing in electronic payment services and transaction processing. Through its three primary business segments—Electronic Funds Transfer (EFT) Network Services, epay® Prepaid and Payment Services, and Money Transfer—Euronet provides end-to-end solutions that enable secure, efficient and convenient payments for consumers, financial institutions and retailers worldwide.

In its EFT Network Services arm, Euronet operates one of the world's largest ATM and point-of-sale (POS) terminal networks, offering deployment, management and connectivity services.

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