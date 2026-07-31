Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Position in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 44.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,192,531 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 365,651 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.33% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $85,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EL. REAP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in Estee Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company's stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of EL opened at $85.00 on Friday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.64. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.75 billion, a PE ratio of -121.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. Estee Lauder Companies had a negative net margin of 1.67% and a positive return on equity of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on EL. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $96.95.

View Our Latest Research Report on Estee Lauder Companies

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

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