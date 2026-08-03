Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in ADMA Biologics Inc $ADMA

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA - Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,005,481 shares of the biotechnology company's stock after purchasing an additional 169,843 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.10% of ADMA Biologics worth $45,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 75.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ADMA Biologics Price Performance

ADMA stock opened at $8.46 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.56. ADMA Biologics Inc has a twelve month low of $7.21 and a twelve month high of $20.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19. ADMA Biologics had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 39.98%. The firm had revenue of $114.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that ADMA Biologics Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jerrold B. Grossman bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,125.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 513,884 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,116,210.84. This trade represents a 2.49% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADMA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of ADMA Biologics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $18.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADMA Biologics

More ADMA Biologics News

Here are the key news stories impacting ADMA Biologics this week:

Negative Sentiment: The lawsuit alleges that ADMA and certain senior executives made materially misleading statements about the company’s financial condition, revenue recognition, inventory distribution and business practices. The allegations have not been proven in court. Hagens Berman ADMA class action notice

The lawsuit alleges that ADMA and certain senior executives made materially misleading statements about the company’s financial condition, revenue recognition, inventory distribution and business practices. The allegations have not been proven in court. Negative Sentiment: Additional notices cite more specific claims, including alleged channel stuffing and an undisclosed related-party distributor operating from ADMA’s headquarters. If substantiated, such claims could undermine confidence in reported sales quality and corporate governance. SueWallSt ADMA shareholder alert

Additional notices cite more specific claims, including alleged channel stuffing and an undisclosed related-party distributor operating from ADMA’s headquarters. If substantiated, such claims could undermine confidence in reported sales quality and corporate governance. Neutral Sentiment: The reported class period runs from August 9, 2024, through March 25, 2026. Investors who acquired ADMA securities during that period have until August 10, 2026 to apply to serve as lead plaintiff; the deadline is a procedural step and does not determine the merits of the case. Kahn Swick and Foti deadline notice

The reported class period runs from August 9, 2024, through March 25, 2026. Investors who acquired ADMA securities during that period have until August 10, 2026 to apply to serve as lead plaintiff; the deadline is a procedural step and does not determine the merits of the case. Negative Sentiment: Multiple firms—including Lowey Dannenberg, Faruqi & Faruqi, Robbins Geller, Rosen and others—are soliciting affected investors or investigating potential federal securities-law violations. The volume of notices may amplify reputational concerns and litigation overhang even though most releases repeat the same underlying allegations. Lowey Dannenberg ADMA investigation

ADMA Biologics Profile

ADMA Biologics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey, that focuses on the development, manufacturing and commercialization of specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of primary immunodeficiency and infectious diseases. Leveraging an integrated model that spans plasma collection, fractionation, formulation and fill-finish operations, ADMA Biologics aims to address unmet needs in immune-compromised and high-risk patient populations.

The company's marketed product portfolio includes BIVIGAM, a human immunoglobulin intravenous (IGIV) therapy approved by the U.S.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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