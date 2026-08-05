Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL - Free Report) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,554,032 shares of the iPhone maker's stock after purchasing an additional 979,832 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 3.1% of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.40% of Apple worth $14,858,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Human Investing LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 17,203 shares of the iPhone maker's stock valued at $4,366,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,003,424 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $254,659,000 after buying an additional 15,354 shares during the last quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Resolute Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 128,935 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $32,723,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 65,180 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $16,542,000 after buying an additional 3,851 shares during the period. Finally, Broderick Brian C increased its stake in shares of Apple by 4.1% during the first quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 117,248 shares of the iPhone maker's stock worth $29,756,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Ben Borders sold 1,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $369,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,226,770. This trade represents a 3.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Apple Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $309.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.52 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $202.16 and a 12 month high of $344.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $309.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $109.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.04 billion. Apple had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 135.46%. The firm's revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Apple's payout ratio is currently 12.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America reissued a "buy" rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $360.00 target price (down from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Apple from $345.00 to $340.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $375.00 price objective (up from $305.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an "underweight" rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $330.44.

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Trending Headlines about Apple

Here are the key news stories impacting Apple this week:

Positive Sentiment: India proposed extending tax exemptions for equipment suppliers to contract manufacturers through 2041. The policy could support Apple’s effort to expand iPhone production in India and reduce reliance on China. India proposes extending tax breaks for contract manufacturing in a boost for Apple

India proposed extending tax exemptions for equipment suppliers to contract manufacturers through 2041. The policy could support Apple’s effort to expand iPhone production in India and reduce reliance on China. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and bullish investors argue that Apple’s capital-light AI strategy could eventually pay off through its enormous installed base, device upgrades and Services ecosystem, without the infrastructure spending burden faced by hyperscalers. Apple’s AI Strategy Looks Different—Will It Pay Off?

Analysts and bullish investors argue that Apple’s capital-light AI strategy could eventually pay off through its enormous installed base, device upgrades and Services ecosystem, without the infrastructure spending burden faced by hyperscalers. Positive Sentiment: Apple’s acquisition of PlasmaSolve could improve manufacturing simulations, device coatings and production yields, potentially supporting thinner and stronger future hardware. AAPL Stock Alert: What to Know as Apple Acquires PlasmaSolve

Apple’s acquisition of PlasmaSolve could improve manufacturing simulations, device coatings and production yields, potentially supporting thinner and stronger future hardware. Neutral Sentiment: Apple asked a U.S. court to block OpenAI and two former employees from using alleged trade secrets. OpenAI has responded by calling the case careless and publishing private communications; the dispute could affect OpenAI’s hardware plans but remains legally unresolved. Apple seeks preliminary injunction against OpenAI in trade secrets case

Apple asked a U.S. court to block OpenAI and two former employees from using alleged trade secrets. OpenAI has responded by calling the case careless and publishing private communications; the dispute could affect OpenAI’s hardware plans but remains legally unresolved. Neutral Sentiment: Apple is also challenging a U.K. demand for access to encrypted user data. A favorable outcome could protect its privacy positioning, while prolonged regulatory litigation creates uncertainty. Apple launches fresh legal challenge against UK encrypted data access demand

Apple is also challenging a U.K. demand for access to encrypted user data. A favorable outcome could protect its privacy positioning, while prolonged regulatory litigation creates uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: The strongest pressure remains financial: Apple exceeded quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, but its outlook was viewed as disappointing. Higher memory and component costs, supply constraints, a Services revenue miss and delayed Apple Intelligence features have undermined confidence in near-term growth.

The strongest pressure remains financial: Apple exceeded quarterly EPS and revenue estimates, but its outlook was viewed as disappointing. Higher memory and component costs, supply constraints, a Services revenue miss and delayed Apple Intelligence features have undermined confidence in near-term growth. Negative Sentiment: China Renaissance, DZ Bank and Phillip Securities downgraded AAPL, citing persistent memory inflation, supply risks and uncertainty over Apple Intelligence returns. With the stock trading around 35 times earnings and a PEG ratio above 2.6, investors are demanding substantial growth to justify the valuation.

China Renaissance, DZ Bank and Phillip Securities downgraded AAPL, citing persistent memory inflation, supply risks and uncertainty over Apple Intelligence returns. With the stock trading around 35 times earnings and a PEG ratio above 2.6, investors are demanding substantial growth to justify the valuation. Negative Sentiment: The CEO transition adds execution risk. While some coverage views Cook’s departure as a well-prepared succession, investors will watch whether John Ternus can accelerate AI development and sustain Apple’s growth momentum.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc NASDAQ: AAPL is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple's principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

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