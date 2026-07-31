Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Holdings in Kohl's Corporation $KSS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS - Free Report) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,342,340 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 744,539 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 5.65% of Kohl's worth $81,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Kohl's by 3,777.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,900 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kohl's by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,666 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl's in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Kohl's during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Kohl's by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KSS shares. Citigroup raised Kohl's from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Kohl's in a research report on Monday, July 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kohl's from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Kohl's from $13.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered Kohl's from a "hold (c)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and seven have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $15.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on KSS

Kohl's Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $19.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.40. Kohl's Corporation has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $25.22.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.05. Kohl's had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) EPS. Kohl's's revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Kohl's has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.000-1.600 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kohl's Corporation will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Kohl's Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 10th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Kohl's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.19%.

About Kohl's

Kohl's Corporation, founded in 1962 by Maxwell Kohl and headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin, is a leading American department store retailer. The company operates approximately 1,100 stores across 49 states, offering a combination of value-oriented pricing, private-label brands and national labels. Since its initial public offering in 1992, Kohl's has focused on broadening its product assortment and enhancing the in-store and online shopping experience.

The retailer's merchandise portfolio spans apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products for women, men and children, as well as home goods, kitchenware and seasonal décor.

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