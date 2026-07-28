Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in ICU Medical, Inc. $ICUI

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI - Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 983,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after purchasing an additional 63,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.94% of ICU Medical worth $127,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ICU Medical in the fourth quarter worth $58,083,000. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN boosted its holdings in ICU Medical by 18.4% in the first quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 44,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $5,702,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in ICU Medical by 1,604.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 303,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $43,294,000 after purchasing an additional 285,648 shares during the period. F m Investments LLC increased its position in ICU Medical by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. F m Investments LLC now owns 46,519 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $6,637,000 after purchasing an additional 11,608 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,714,746 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $387,313,000 after purchasing an additional 89,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ICUI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ICU Medical to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on ICU Medical in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They set a "buy" rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $172.00.

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ICU Medical Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ICUI opened at $161.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.28, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.17. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $162.85. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $144.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.78.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $525.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.65 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.15%.ICU Medical's revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. ICU Medical has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.750-8.450 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,447 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.08, for a total transaction of $303,623.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 19,460 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,414,596.80. The trade was a 11.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Greenberg sold 2,424 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.91, for a total transaction of $297,933.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $978,363.60. This trade represents a 23.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

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