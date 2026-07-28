Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC - Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,732,254 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 3.29% of Tutor Perini worth $133,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPC. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tutor Perini by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,103 shares of the construction company's stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Tutor Perini by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 428 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tutor Perini by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Tutor Perini by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 605 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 65.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tutor Perini alerts: Sign Up

Tutor Perini Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE:TPC opened at $85.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.38 and a beta of 2.05. Tutor Perini Corporation has a 1-year low of $43.52 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The company's fifty day moving average price is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. Tutor Perini had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tutor Perini Corporation will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Tutor Perini Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Tutor Perini's payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert C. Lieber sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $1,318,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 149,410 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,259,537.60. This represents a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on TPC. Wall Street Zen downgraded Tutor Perini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Tutor Perini from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tutor Perini presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TPC

About Tutor Perini

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tutor Perini, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tutor Perini wasn't on the list.

While Tutor Perini currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here