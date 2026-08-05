Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Winmark Corporation $WINA

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Winmark Corporation (NASDAQ:WINA - Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,379 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.08% of Winmark worth $31,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WINA. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Winmark by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,885 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $3,143,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,736 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $552,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 36.8% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 766 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Winmark by 28.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,279 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $6,764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its stake in Winmark by 6.6% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.32% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Winmark in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold".

Check Out Our Latest Report on WINA

Winmark Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WINA opened at $354.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.14 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $384.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.52. Winmark Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $325.06 and a fifty-two week high of $527.37.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.67 million. Winmark had a net margin of 47.09% and a negative return on equity of 99.47%.

Winmark Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 12th. Winmark's payout ratio is currently 37.02%.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation NASDAQ: WINA is a franchisor of retail resale stores, specializing in the resale of apparel, sporting goods, children's and maternity clothing, toys, and entertainment media. Through its portfolio of well-known brands—such as Plato's Closet, Once Upon a Child, Play It Again Sports, and Style Encore—Winmark provides aspiring entrepreneurs the opportunity to own and operate neighborhood resale businesses. The company supports its franchisees with site selection, store design, training programs, and ongoing marketing assistance, emphasizing a turnkey approach to retail entrepreneurship.

Each of Winmark's franchised brands targets a distinct consumer segment.

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