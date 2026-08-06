Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 31,609 Shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. $NSSC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC - Free Report) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,852 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 31,609 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.97% of NAPCO Security Technologies worth $27,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NSSC alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 668.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 861,141 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,986,000 after purchasing an additional 749,065 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,009,089 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $79,138,000 after purchasing an additional 588,297 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,305,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NAPCO Security Technologies by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 769,789 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $17,721,000 after buying an additional 295,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NAPCO Security Technologies by 1,888.1% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 292,867 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $11,537,000 after buying an additional 278,136 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson reissued a "buy" rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered NAPCO Security Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Weiss Ratings downgraded NAPCO Security Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $50.00) on shares of NAPCO Security Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NSSC

NAPCO Security Technologies Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $40.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.03. NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $48.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.79 and a beta of 1.45.

NAPCO Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.26 million. NAPCO Security Technologies had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 28.93%. The business's revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NAPCO Security Technologies Profile

NAPCO Security Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: NSSC is a designer and manufacturer of electronic security solutions for commercial and residential applications. The company's product portfolio spans intrusion and fire alarm control panels, alarm communicators, access control locks and readers, as well as a broad range of peripheral modules and integrated security accessories. NAPCO's offerings are engineered to deliver scalable, networked security systems suitable for new installations and retrofit projects alike.

Key product lines include hybrid alarm control panels that support both wired and wireless peripherals, cellular and IP alarm communicators for reliable central station reporting, and the acclaimed “Alarm Lock” series of standalone and networked electronic door locks.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider NAPCO Security Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NAPCO Security Technologies wasn't on the list.

While NAPCO Security Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here