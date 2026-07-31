Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 358,281 Shares of Sotera Health Company $SHC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sotera Health Company (NASDAQ:SHC - Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,518,875 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 358,281 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.94% of Sotera Health worth $79,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Sotera Health by 1,105.6% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,495 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Sotera Health by 217.5% in the first quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Sotera Health by 831.4% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,288 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,935 shares during the period. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 91.03% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gtcr Investment Xi Llc sold 12,735,301 shares of Sotera Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $193,194,516.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 15.36% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SHC. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Sotera Health from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut Sotera Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Sotera Health from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sotera Health presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $20.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SHC

Sotera Health Trading Up 1.8%

NASDAQ SHC opened at $17.85 on Friday. Sotera Health Company has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $19.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.54 and a beta of 1.76. The stock's 50-day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.35.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sotera Health had a return on equity of 39.73% and a net margin of 9.91%.The business had revenue of $280.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $270.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Sotera Health's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sotera Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.930-1.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sotera Health Company will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Profile

Sotera Health Inc NASDAQ: SHC is a global provider of sterilization and laboratory testing services that support the medical device, pharmaceutical, life sciences and consumer product industries. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, the company offers a suite of services designed to ensure products meet rigorous safety and regulatory requirements before reaching market.

Sotera Health operates through three primary service platforms. Its Sterigenics division delivers contract sterilization solutions, including ethylene oxide (EtO), gamma irradiation, electron beam and X-ray technologies.

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