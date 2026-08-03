Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 490,659 Shares of Aurora Innovation, Inc. $AUR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR - Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,807,009 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 490,659 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.61% of Aurora Innovation worth $48,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Aurora Innovation by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,567,323 shares of the company's stock worth $616,579,000 after purchasing an additional 17,818,179 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Aurora Innovation by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 274,809,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,055,269,000 after buying an additional 16,933,373 shares in the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. purchased a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,830,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,055,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Aurora Innovation by 3,256.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,753,259 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,387,000 after buying an additional 6,552,034 shares during the period. 44.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Aurora Innovation

In other Aurora Innovation news, Director Reid Hoffman sold 5,498,487 shares of Aurora Innovation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total transaction of $42,943,183.47. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 77,500 shares in the company, valued at $605,275. The trade was a 98.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Wehner purchased 82,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $498,300.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 246,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,488,974.76. This represents a 50.30% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,048,487 shares of company stock worth $54,295,119. 8.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aurora Innovation Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AUR opened at $6.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.72 and a beta of 2.64. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.47. Aurora Innovation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.60 and a twelve month high of $8.56.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Aurora Innovation had a negative net margin of 18,000.00% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. The business's revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aurora Innovation, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on AUR. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Aurora Innovation in a research note on Friday, July 17th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Aurora Innovation from $4.70 to $7.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Aurora Innovation in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aurora Innovation has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $12.22.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Aurora Innovation, Inc is a technology company specializing in the development of self-driving vehicle systems for both passenger and commercial applications. Headquartered in Mountain View, California, Aurora has built an end-to-end platform—known as the Aurora Driver—that integrates proprietary software, machine learning algorithms and a suite of sensors (LiDAR, radar and cameras) to enable vehicles to operate safely and efficiently in diverse driving environments.

The company's core business revolves around designing, testing and deploying its autonomy stack on vehicles from established automotive and transportation partners.

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