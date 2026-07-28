Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 64,449 Shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. $BRX

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX - Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,790,090 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 64,449 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.56% of Brixmor Property Group worth $137,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BRX. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1,215.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,223 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. SHP Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Prosperity Bancshares Inc bought a new stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Brixmor Property Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Evercore upgraded Brixmor Property Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $33.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BRX

Brixmor Property Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.66 and a 1-year high of $32.86. The business's 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $29.76.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 31.99%.The business had revenue of $354.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Brixmor Property Group Profile

Brixmor Property Group is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on the ownership, management and development of open-air shopping centers across the United States. The company acquires and leases retail properties that feature everyday, necessity-based tenants such as grocery stores, discount retailers, and service providers. Brixmor's core strategy centers on generating stable, long-term income streams through tenant relationships and targeted property enhancements.

The company's main business activities include proactive leasing, property upkeep and capital improvement projects designed to maximize occupancy and tenant satisfaction.

Further Reading

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