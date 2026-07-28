Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stake in BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. $BTSG

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTSG - Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,892,779 shares of the company's stock after selling 218,801 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.49% of BrightSpring Health Services worth $123,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTSG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,533,656 shares of the company's stock valued at $469,385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,953 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 936.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,276,583 shares of the company's stock valued at $53,705,000 after buying an additional 2,056,920 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in BrightSpring Health Services by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,033,149 shares of the company's stock valued at $151,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,095 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of BrightSpring Health Services by 855.4% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,076,730 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,990,000 after buying an additional 1,859,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in BrightSpring Health Services by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,595,232 shares of the company's stock worth $396,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248,107 shares during the period.

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BrightSpring Health Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BTSG opened at $71.98 on Tuesday. BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.01 and a 12 month high of $73.75. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.79. The business's 50 day moving average is $65.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

BrightSpring Health Services (NASDAQ:BTSG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.10. BrightSpring Health Services had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. BrightSpring Health Services's quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that BrightSpring Health Services, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BrightSpring Health Services

In related news, insider Lisa A. Nalley sold 35,000 shares of BrightSpring Health Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total transaction of $2,056,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 131,948 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,751,945. This trade represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon B. Rousseau sold 130,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $7,637,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,194,503 shares in the company, valued at $70,177,051.25. This represents a 9.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BTSG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on shares of BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on BrightSpring Health Services from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $70.00 price objective on BrightSpring Health Services in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of BrightSpring Health Services from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $70.12.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BrightSpring Health Services

About BrightSpring Health Services

BrightSpring Health Services NASDAQ: BTSG is a leading provider of home and community-based care and workforce solutions aimed at seniors, individuals with disabilities and those facing behavioral health challenges. The company's operations encompass a broad spectrum of services, including personal care, skilled nursing, therapy, habilitation and supported living, as well as specialized behavioral health programs delivered through both clinical and non-clinical channels.

Through its network of subsidiary brands, BrightSpring offers integrated care in the patient's home environment, fostering independence and improving quality of life.

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