Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Vertiv Holdings Co. $VRT

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,421,808 shares of the company's stock after selling 246,389 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.63% of Vertiv worth $606,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Sankala Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vertiv by 211.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in Vertiv by 624.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 181 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vertiv Stock Up 0.8%

VRT stock opened at $291.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $318.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $271.03. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $118.70 and a 12 month high of $379.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.08 billion, a PE ratio of 73.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.03.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 14.37%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. Vertiv has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.370-1.430 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. Vertiv's payout ratio is 6.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Vertiv from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Vertiv from $277.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Vertiv from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $342.73.

Read Our Latest Analysis on VRT

Vertiv News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Vertiv this week:

Vertiv Profile

Vertiv is a global provider of critical digital infrastructure and continuity solutions for data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial environments. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, the company designs, manufactures and services equipment and software that support power availability, thermal management and IT infrastructure management for a broad set of end markets, including hyperscale and enterprise data centers, colocation providers, telecom operators and industrial customers.

The company's product portfolio includes uninterruptible power supplies (UPS), power distribution units (PDUs), battery and DC power systems, precision cooling and thermal management equipment, racks and enclosures, and integrated modular infrastructure.

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