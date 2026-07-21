Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Decreases Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP decreased its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,925,035 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,412 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.16% of Palantir Technologies worth $573,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 60,551 shares of the company's stock worth $10,763,000 after buying an additional 42,173 shares in the last quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. VCI Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,166,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares in the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $222,143,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferson Bridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $1,322,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLTR. UBS Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and decreased their price target for the company from $205.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings cut Palantir Technologies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, President Capital raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.50 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $190.85.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $134.85 on Tuesday. The company's fifty day moving average is $132.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.69. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.37 and a 12-month high of $207.52. The company has a market cap of $323.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 151.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.56.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Palantir Technologies News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several articles argue Palantir’s long-term growth case remains intact, pointing to its expanding AI software footprint and the strength of its AIP platform. Palantir: The Stock Is Richly Valued With a Forward P/S Multiple of Over 40x, but Is the Growth Story Still Worth Buying Into?

Several articles argue Palantir’s long-term growth case remains intact, pointing to its expanding AI software footprint and the strength of its AIP platform. Positive Sentiment: Commentary from top investors and market watchers says Palantir’s business momentum and product expansion could support further gains despite the stock’s premium valuation. It’s Not Crazy, Says Top Investor About Palantir Stock

Commentary from top investors and market watchers says Palantir’s business momentum and product expansion could support further gains despite the stock’s premium valuation. Positive Sentiment: Another piece says Palantir keeps defying skeptics with a string of earnings beats and a raised outlook, reinforcing the idea that fundamentals are still improving. Predicition: Palantir Defies Doubters. Here’s Our New Price Target

Another piece says Palantir keeps defying skeptics with a string of earnings beats and a raised outlook, reinforcing the idea that fundamentals are still improving. Neutral Sentiment: Palantir is also being widely searched and discussed, which shows elevated investor interest but does not by itself change the outlook.

Palantir is also being widely searched and discussed, which shows elevated investor interest but does not by itself change the outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles revisit the stock’s big run from its IPO and its recent pullback, keeping focus on valuation and volatility rather than any new company-specific catalyst.

Insider Transactions at Palantir Technologies

In other news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 397,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total value of $54,109,093.76. Following the transaction, the insider owned 6,432,258 shares in the company, valued at $875,044,378.32. This represents a 5.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 1,598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $255,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 55,022 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,803,520. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,112,270 shares of company stock worth $150,247,785. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

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