Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stake in Teradata Corporation $TDC

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Teradata Corporation (NYSE:TDC - Free Report) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,906,221 shares of the technology company's stock after acquiring an additional 200,477 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 2.01% of Teradata worth $48,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDC. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Teradata by 1,162.8% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 985 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Teradata by 25,800.0% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 197.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,529 shares of the technology company's stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Teradata by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the technology company's stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Teradata by 129.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,090 shares of the technology company's stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.31% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Teradata from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Teradata from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Citizens Jmp reissued a "market outperform" rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Teradata in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $35.56.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TDC

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TDC opened at $31.05 on Monday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12. Teradata Corporation has a 52-week low of $19.83 and a 52-week high of $41.78. The company has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $444.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.10 million. Teradata had a net margin of 24.93% and a return on equity of 57.44%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Teradata has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.550-2.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.570 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Teradata Corporation will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Teradata

In other news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.71, for a total value of $634,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 762,446 shares in the company, valued at $24,177,162.66. This trade represents a 2.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CRO Richard J. Petley sold 17,227 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $602,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive directly owned 188,571 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,599,985. The trade was a 8.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,201 shares of company stock worth $2,486,235. Insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation is a global provider of enterprise analytics and data management solutions designed to help organizations unlock value from their data assets. The company offers both cloud-based and on-premises platforms that support data warehousing, big data analytics, and machine learning. Through its flagship analytics ecosystem, Teradata enables businesses to integrate, analyze, and manage large volumes of structured and unstructured data at scale.

Central to Teradata's product suite is the Teradata Vantage analytics platform, which unifies diverse data types across multiple environments—including public and private clouds—into a single, coherent architecture.

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