Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN - Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,441 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 122,829 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.29% of Waste Connections worth $121,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WCN. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Connections during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Waste Connections by 346.2% during the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Waste Connections by 1,166.7% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fideuram Intesa Sanpaolo Private Banking S.P.A. acquired a new stake in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.09% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.26, for a total value of $1,171,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 19,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,084,103.62. The trade was a 27.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jason Craft sold 1,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.59, for a total transaction of $234,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 32,861 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,145,703.99. This represents a 4.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,755. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company's stock.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $169.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.18. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $146.89 and a 1 year high of $191.91.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.15. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 10.86%.The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. Waste Connections's payout ratio is currently 33.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WCN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $211.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $218.00 target price (up from $210.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated an "outperform" rating and set a $199.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Waste Connections from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $202.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Waste Connections

Key Stories Impacting Waste Connections

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About Waste Connections

Waste Connections NYSE: WCN is a North American integrated waste services company that provides a range of solid waste and environmental services to municipal, commercial, industrial and residential customers. The company offers collection, transportation, transfer, disposal and recycling services, and operates an extensive network of transfer stations and disposal facilities. Waste Connections positions itself as a provider of infrastructure-driven waste solutions across many regions of the United States and Canada.

The company's operating activities include routine curbside and commercial collection, roll-off and container services, operation of landfills and transfer stations, and recycling and resource recovery programs.

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